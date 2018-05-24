Amitabh Bachchan joins #HumFitTohIndiaFit challenge

The latest one to join the celebs, who took up the fitness challenge tossed up by Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore is none other than Amitabh Bachchan. The 'Shahenshah of Bollywood' posted his acceptance message on his Twitter handle. Senior Bachchan, as he is lovingly called by his fans, wrote, "@Ra_THORe we accept the challenge of #HumFitTohIndiaFit #FitnessChallenge .. main mantra : BE CONTINUOUSLY MOBILE .. get up for every errand yourself, gym each day, push away that excess morsel of temptation, drive or cycle yourself, see the Sun more often !". The message was obviously followed with an unseen picture of the man himself. The challenge 'HumFitTohIndiaFit' has been making rounds on social media since Tuesday, when Rathore posted a video message on his Twitter, urging the citizens of India to adopt a healthy lifestyle.