Amitabh Bachchan: You Got A Problem With My Schedule?

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is having one busy year as reports of him signing new films keep popping up every now and then, leaving us wondering just how many films Big B has signed for. In a recent interview, Big B cleared our doubts as he spelled out his schedule and the number of films he’ll be seen in, in this and the coming year. As earlier reported, Bachchan recently returned from Malta where he was shooting for Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan. Another one that out of the way is 102 Not Out alongside fellow veteran actor Rishi Kapoor.

“Umesh Shukla’s ‘102 Not Out’ is over. I am now shooting for ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ for the entire month of August. Then in September, I will return to my next project with Aamir Khan,” confirmed Bachchan. He added, “In October I will be shooting for Nagraj Manjule’s film. After that, I go into Ayan Mukerji’s film (Dragon) to be produced by Karan Johar. Then, I am doing a film with Kabir Khan, R Balki and Shoojit Sircar.”

So basically, Amitabh is scheduled for 7 films, plus KBC in 2 years. Speaking about how he’ll manage this busy schedule, he said, “It’s all about time management. And please don’t ask me to slow down. I am not here to conquer peaks or design a formula for success. I am here to do a job. I need to work, I like to work and I am fortunate that there are some that consider me for work. In time nature shall diminish me and my body. But until it does so, I wish to continue. You got a problem with that?”

Big B starts shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati in August.