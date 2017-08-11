Amitabh Bachchan gets injured on the sets of ‘Thugs of Hindostan’

Bollywood celebs often get injured while shooting for their upcoming movies but it’s rare to hear Big B hurt himself during shoots. Reportedly, Bachchan got injured during the shoot of 'Thugs Of Hindostan' and ended up with a fractured rib and severe backache. While the movie's team was ready to reschedule the shoot, Big B insisted that there should be no alteration in the schedule due to his injury and was back on set and shot with the pain of the injury.