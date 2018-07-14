Amit Shah's assurances on Ram Mandir are concerning: Owaisi

As the controversy sparked over news of Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah assuring completion of Ram Mandir before 2019 Lok Sabha elections, All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi said that these remarks are concerning. Expressing suspicion over Shah's remarks, Owaisi said, "Reiterating assurances on Ram Mandir is very concerning. Are Amit Shah, Mohan Bhagwat and others of VHP knows that SC's decision will come in their favour, are they going to write judgment? What kind of message is going throughout the country? This statement especially coming from a ruling party's president makes one wonder what is it about the issue that we don't know?" On a related note, BJP has denied news of Amit Shah making assurances on Ram Mandir in a meeting in Hyderabad yesterday while saying, "No such matter was even on the agenda".