Amit Shah wishes people on occasion of Rath Yatra

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo)

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday wished people on the occasion of Jagannath Rath Yatra and wished that Lord may shower his blessings on everyone and fill everyone's life with good health, prosperity and good fortune.

Taking to Twitter Amit Shah said, "Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Shri Jagannath Rath Yatra. May Mahaprabhu Jagannath shower his blessings on everyone and fill everyone's life with good health, prosperity and good fortune. Jai Jagannath!"

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister also performed 'aarti' at Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad before the annual Rath Yatra takes off from the temple.

Shah is on a three-day visit to his home state Gujarat from July 11 to take part in a host of programmes, including Lord Jagannath's rath yatra in Ahmedabad today.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also extended his greetings on the occasion of Ashadhi Dooj and Rath Yatra of Lord Shri Jagannath.

"Best wishes to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Ashadhi Dooj and Rath Yatra of Lord Shri Jagannath ji. May the life of everyone be filled with happiness, prosperity and health with the blessings of Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath ji and may this Rath Yatra be a factor of happiness for the entire creation," he said in a tweet.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wished everyone on the occasion of Rath Yatra and prayed to the Lord for the happiness, prosperity and well-being of all.

"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes on the holy procession of Lord Jagannath. The cowardly crisis will soon be over with the immense mercy of the fourth idol. Praying to the Lord for the happiness, prosperity and well-being of all. #RathYatra2021," he said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also sentt her warm wishes to the people on the occasion of Rath Yatra.

"Warm wishes to all on the auspicious occasion of #RathYatra! I pray to Lord Jagannath for the safety and well-being of all my brothers & sisters. Jai Jagannath," tweet WB CM.

Indian National Congress (INC) wished people and hoped that this auspicious occasion usher in health & wealth, peace & prosperity into each of your lives.

"May this auspicious occasion usher in health & wealth, peace & prosperity into each of your lives," Congress tweeted.

Jagannath Temple is all decked up ahead of Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad. Heavy security has been deployed outside the temple.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the Lord Jagannath Temple in the early hours of Monday.

The annual Rath Yatra of Lord Shree Jagannath in Puri will be held this year and servitors who have received vaccine shots and test negative for Covid-19 will be allowed to attend rituals.

The Yatra celebrates the annual journey of Lord Jagannath and his two siblings from the 12th-century Jagannath Temple to Gundicha Temple, their aunt's home, some 2.5 kilometres away.

The Odisha State Government had allowed and permitted to conduct the Rath Yatra only in Puri Jagannath temple with strict COVID-19 restrictions and protocols. (ANI)