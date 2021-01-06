Amit Shah To Visit Chennai on Pongal, To Meet Gurumurthy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to participate in the Thuglak anniversary event in Chennai, scheduled for 14 January, which coincides with Pongal, the harvest festival of Tamil Nadu. The event is likely to be held at Kalaivanar Arangam.

This will be the Home Minister’s second visit to Chennai in two months. During his previous visit, he met the office-bearers of the state’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit after an official government event.

This meeting assumes significance as the saffron party is eyeing to make inroads in the state for the upcoming Assembly elections. Despite being an ally of the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the BJP is aiming to establish its presence in a state that has been strongly dominated by the Dravidian parties – AIADMK and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

“The discussion at the event will be politics just like every year. There is nothing special about it,” Thuglak editor S Gurumurthy told The Hindu.



The senior BJP leader's visit comes at a time when there is friction between the AIADMK and the BJP state unit over the chief minister’s candidature for the elections.

When Gurumurthy met with Shah the last time, it was speculated that they held discussions around Rajinikanth's entry into politics. Reports suggest the BJP leader could discuss with the actor about extending support to the party among other issues.



Party Chief JP Nadda and other leaders, too, are expected to visit the state and hold huge rallies and campaigns.

The Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are due during April-May 2021. While DMK's MK Stalin is eyeing the Chief Minister’s chair for the first time, AIADMK’s Edappadi Palaniswamy and O Pannerselvam are looking for a hat-trick win.

The BJP is yet to make a formal announcement of their alliance with the AIADMK.

