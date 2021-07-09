Amit Shah to be on three-day Gujarat visit from Saturday

Ahmedabad, Jul 9 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a three-day visit to his home state Gujarat from Saturday to take part in a host of programmes, including Lord Jagannath's rath yatra here on July 12, officials said.

Shah is expected to arrive in Ahmedabad on Saturday night.

The next day (July 11), he would visit Bopal area of the city, which is part of his Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, to inaugurate a library and a civic centre.

From the same place, he would also perform e-inauguration of other projects, including a water distribution project, a community hall and a ward office built by the civic authorities in and around Ahmedabad city, said officials on Friday.

Shah is then expected to visit the nearby town of Sanand, which also falls in his constituency, to either launch or lay foundation stone for various projects, such as development of Sanand APMC, anganwadis, roads and smart classrooms.

On July 12, Shah would take part in ‘mangla aarti’ at Lord Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad in the morning before the annual Rath Yatra takes off from the temple that is located in Jamalpur area, Minister of State for Home, Pradeepsinh Jadeja, told reporters.

Later, he would visit Nardipur village of Gandhinagar district to launch the beautification work of a lake, which is spread across 72 hectares, officials said.

From the same venue, Shah would either inaugurate or perform a virtual ground-breaking ceremony for various developmental projects worth Rs 26 crore coming up in his constituency, they added.

In the afternoon, Shah is scheduled to visit the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) campus in the state capital to inaugurate a narcotics and psychotropic substances detection centre.

“Illegal drugs seized across India would now be sent here for accurate analysis of its contents and also to find the country of origin of such banned substances,” an NFSU official said.

According to another official, Shah would also attend a virtual conference with Home Ministry officials and other state dignitaries at the NFSU.

Later, he is also expected to attend a conference on issues surrounding women's safety at the same venue, the officials said.