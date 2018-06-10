Amit Shah takes potshots at Rahul Gandhi, says people asking about contribution of their 4 generations

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah attended 'Vikas Yatra' on Sunday. Amit Shah during his address said, "Rahul Gandhi asks Modi ji what he did in 4 years. I would like to tell him we are not answerable to you. People gave us right to be in power. You're asking us about last 4 years, people are asking you about last 4 generations. Why was there no development?" He further added, "Narendra Modi government secured our borders. Pakistan used to attack us day and night. But under this government our forces went there, executed surgical strike and returned chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. This government has placed India in a more respectful position before the world."