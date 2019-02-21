Amit Shah slams CM Naidu for targeting PM Modi

While addressing a public rally in Andhra Pradesh's Rajahmundry today, BJP President Amit Shah slammed Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and said,'' You trust Pakistan PM but you do not trust the Prime Minister of India. You are taking Imran Khan's side. One should not stoop down to this level for political interests.'' Shah went on blaming India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru for the Kashmir issue. ''If Sardar Patel was the prime minister, then we would not have the problems we are witnessing in Jammu and Kashmir. Look at how Sardar Patel handled Hyderabad'', said Shah while addressing the gathering.