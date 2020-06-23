Amit Shah Says 'Large Part of COVID-19 Care Centre With 10,000-beds in Delhi To be Operational By June 26'

Delhi, June 23: Countering Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's claim on COVID-19 facilities in the national capital, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that work for 10,000-bed COVID Care Centre at Radha Swami Satsang Beas is in full swing. He said that the large part of the facility will be open by June 26. Delhi Government Issues SOP for Management of COVID-19 Patients.

"Dear Kejriwal Ji, it has already been decided in our meeting 3 days back and MHA has assigned work of operating 10,000 bed COVID Care Centre at Radha Swami Beas in Delhi to ITBP. Work is in full swing and large part of the facility will be operational by June 26," Amit Shah said.

It has already been decided in our meeting 3 days back and MHA has assigned the work of operating the 10,000 bed COVID Care Centre at Radha Swami Beas in Delhi to ITBP. The work is in full swing and a large part of the facility will be operational by 26th Jun. https://t.co/VLMOQdEseY — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 23, 2020





He also informed that work is going on for 1,000 bed full-fledged hospital with 250 ICU beds for COVID patients. "DRDO and Tata Trust are building the facility. Armed forces personnel will man it. This Centre will be ready in the next 10 days," Home Minister said.

Earlier in the Day, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Amit Shah demanding doctors and nurses from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Army to run 10,000-bed COVID-19 care centre.

The 10,000-bed COVID-19 facility will be 1,700 feet long and 700 feet wide. It will have 200 enclosures with 50 beds each. This will be the largest coronavirus care facility in the national capital so far.