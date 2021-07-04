Amit Shah pays tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his death anniversary

Swami Vivekananda (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday paid tributes on Swami Vivekananda's death anniversary and said that he made the philosophy and culture of India resonate in the world.

In a tweet in Hindi, Shah said, "Swami Vivekananda is synonymous with Indianness, infinite knowledge and positive energy. He paved way for the upliftment and welfare of mankind. His teachings, inspiring thoughts and efforts helped in the development of the nation. He made the philosophy and culture of India resonate in the world. I bow at the feet of such a great man."

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also extended his tributes and said, "Salute to the 'inspiration of youth' and great thinker Swami Vivekananda ji on his death anniversary."

Swami Vivekananda had introduced Indian philosophies of Vedanta and yoga to the western world.

Swami Vivekananda became popular in the western world after his famous speech at the World's Parliament of Religions in Chicago in 1893. He was also the chief disciple of the 19th-century Indian mystic Ramakrishna and the founder of the Ramakrishna Math and the Ramakrishna Mission.

He was considered a major force in the revival of Hinduism in India and bringing it to the status of major world religion in the late 19th century.

Swami Vivekananda's birthday on January 12 is also observed as National Youth Day in the country. (ANI)