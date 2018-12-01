Amit Shah has nothing to say on BJP's 4.5 years of rule: Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi made a very sharp attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah and said that the latter has nothing to say about what the BJP did in these four and half years. While addressing a gathering in Hyderabad's Malakpet, Owaisi said, "AIMIM sees everybody with respect, but BJP's model is Hindu-Muslim. BJP's model is like this that at every occasion Amit Shah comes to speak but has nothing to say. He always starts his speech with Asaduddin Owaisi and ends on AIMIM. He should tell what BJP did for 4.5 years."