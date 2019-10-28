Amit Shah meet locals on the occasion of Gujarati's New Year in Ahmedabad

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met locals and party workers on the occasion of Gujarati's New Year. He also distributed sweets to locals. Amit Shah's wife was also present during the ceremony. Gujarathi New Year as it is celebrated a day after Diwali. As per the Indian Calendar based on Lunar Cycle, Kartik is the first month of the year and the New Year in Gujarat falls on the first bright day of Kartik (Ekam). So, this day marks the beginning of their new fiscal year. In some parts of India, New Year Celebrations begin around Spring.