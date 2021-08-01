Amit Shah to Lay Foundation Stone of State-of-the-art Forensic Institute in Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh government is coming up with a state-of-the-art UP State Forensic Science Institute that is going to prove to be a milestone for speedy disposal of criminal cases. Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday will lay the foundation stone of the proposed being constructed on 50 acres of land in Lucknow.

The UP State Forensic Science Institute will be the centre of excellence in the field of scientific crime investigation with modern facilities and technology. This institute, being set up with the efforts of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will set the best standards of study, education, research, and training. This institute will act as a resource centre in the field of forensic science, behavioural science, civil and crime law by becoming a pool of trained manpower.

The institute will not only cooperate in the investigation of complex crimes but will also provide better opportunities for education and employment to the youth. In this institute, to be headed by a senior police officer, students of science and IT stream will be able to do courses in various subjects. The institute will also work to train forensic scientists working in forensic labs and police personnel by developing professional skills for scientific investigation of cases of complex crimes.

A Center of Excellence for DNA will also be established in this institute in collaboration with National Forensic Science University (NFSU), Gandhinagar, Gujarat on five acres. This Center of Excellence to be established in the field of DNA will be the most unique institute in the country. After its establishment, it will help in developing the latest technology and research in the field of DNA testing in Uttar Pradesh.

The State government along with the UP State Forensic Science Institute is also setting up forensic labs at the police range level across the State. In which forensic equipment and DNA lab will be present. The DNA labs have already been started in Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, and Agra while other forensic labs are being set up in various districts of the state.

Eight mobile forensic vans equipped with modern equipment have also been made available to all the zonal headquarters for the quick and safe collection of evidence after the crime. Forensic mobile vans have facilities for preliminary testing of blood, semen, explosives, narcotics, firearms, micro chemicals, etc.

