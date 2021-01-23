Amit Shah to launch 'Ayushman CAPF' healthcare scheme today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo)

New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Saturday launch the "Ayushman CAPF" healthcare scheme for the central paramilitary force personnel in Guwahati, Assam.

The scheme, a joint initiative by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the National Health Authority (NHA), aims to provide cashless and paperless medical treatment at empanelled hospitals and will ensure access to health services across the country to central armed police forces (CAPF) personnel.

A dedicated website has been prepared to facilitate jawans of CAPFs and their families.

"A joint initiative by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the National Health Authority, which will provide cashless healthcare services to the serving CAPF personnel from all seven forces, viz. Assam Rifles, BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, NSG and SSB, and their dependents through Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY IT platform," the NHA said.

Detailing the scheme, the NHA said that the convergence between Ayushman Bharat and CAPF is a first-of-its-kind initiative leveraging strengths of existing robust IT framework, access to the network of various private hospital and portability of services across the country.

"This initiative will help in moving away from any paper-based manual process of availing healthcare benefits by CAPF personnel and their families to a paperless service at NHA's IT platform," it said.

A 24x7 call centre, online grievance management system, fraud, and abuse control system, and real-time monitoring dashboards will also be started. The scheme will also provide the cashless and paperless facility at Out Patient Departments and follow-ups.

NHA pointed out that pan India expansion of the scheme will be done in a phased manner.

Jawans and their dependents will get an e-card which can be used to avail the scheme. The health facilities under the scheme will be available in all CGHS and Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) empanelled private hospitals in a phased manner. (ANI)