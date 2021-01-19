Amit Shah lauds Delhi Police for work during COVID-19 lockdown

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaking at Delhi Police headquarters on Tuesday.

New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday lauded the work by Delhi Police during the COVID-induced lockdown and highlighted that the phase will be inscribed in golden words in its history.

"I came to 73rd foundation day parade of Delhi in February 2020. I had said that the police should face the difficulties shoulder to shoulder with society. It's been a year now and when we look back we see how Delhi Police won the trust of people and proved my words right," Shah said, speaking at Delhi Police headquarters.

"In the challenging year, Delhi Police has passed the test. Be it Northeast Delhi violence, COVID-19 lockdown, helping migrant workers or establishing peaceful talks with protesting farmers at borders, Delhi Police faced every challenge with immense grit," he said.

The Home Minister said that around 8,000 police personnel got COVID-infected and thirty succumbed to it.

"Around 8,000 personnel got COVID-infected, 30 succumbed to it. Still, Delhi Police kept at it. They inspected areas during lockdown via drones, helped the elderly, pregnant women, and COVID-infected people alike. The phase will be inscribed in golden words in the history of Delhi Police," Shah said.

He emphasised on the need for scientific evidence to ensure speedy justice.

"You cannot control the crime by nabbing the criminal but by ensuring that they are punished for their crime. If you can get a criminal punished for the crime, then several others can be stopped. If we start producing scientific evidence before the court, the criminal cannot escape," he said.

Shah said that footage of CCTV cameras will be monitored at the police's data centre to curb crimes.

"The Government of India has approved a safe city project for Delhi. 15,000 cameras will be installed and its feed will be received at the police's data centre. In the coming time, cameras at railway stations and that of the Delhi government will be monitored to control crime," he said.

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava said that the police will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Gandhinagar's National Forensic Sciences University today.

"Cyber and economic offences are new era's crime. Delhi Police is working effectively to bring it under control. To receive support from cyber and forensic experts, we will sign MoU with Gandhinagar's National Forensic Sciences University today," he said.

Shrivastava underlined that the insurance amount has been increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 28 lakhs in case of a personnel's sudden death or death due to natural causes.

"For accidental deaths, insurance amount raised to Rs 78 lakhs from Rs 30 lakhs for police personnel," he added. (ANI)