Amit Shah is just a Home Minister, not God: Asaduddin Owaisi

While reacting on National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill 2019, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief (AIMIM) hit back on Home Minister Amit Shah and said, "He should read rules first". "Whoever doesn't support their (BJP) decisions, they call them anti-nationals. Have they opened shop of nationals and anti-nationals? Amit Shah threatens us by raising his finger but he is just a Home Minister, not God," he further added. The National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which gives the agency powers to probe cybercrimes, human trafficking and attacks on Indians on foreign soil, was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday.