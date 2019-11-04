Amit Shah inaugurates SCO Joint Exercise on urban earthquake rescue

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Joint Exercise on Urban Earthquake Search and Rescue-2019 in November 04. The inauguration ceremony was held at Ambedkar International Centre in Delhi's Janpath. The exercise was hosted by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to rehearse disaster response mechanisms and share knowledge, experience and technology. The main focus of the joint exercise was to test the region's preparedness to activate intergovernmental interaction for an immediate response. "We are working in that matter from the last 1 year. India is in touch with SCO from very long time," Shah said at the event.