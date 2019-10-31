Amit Shah inaugurates New Police Headquarters building in Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the new building for Delhi Police Headquarters at Jaisingh Road in the national capital today. The new building is inaugurated on the birth anniversary of India's first home Minister Sardar Vallabbhai Patel.The building has offices on four floors, which includes the office of the Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik, Joint Commissioners and Special Commissioners.The new headquarters have two towers of 17 floors, which are interconnected through a bridge.

Like the old office, the new headquarters will have Commissioner of Police's office on the second floor.Photo gallery on the former home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel has also been set up in the building and there is a lobby which depicts the history of Delhi Police through old photographs.