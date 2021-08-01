Amit Shah in UP: Home minister lauds CM on law and order, says BJP to form govt again with 'vast majority'

Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, home minister Amit Shah Sunday lauded Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for taking the state to the top spot with regard to the law and order situation and said the economy grew two-fold in the last four years of his tenure.

Addressing a function after laying the foundation stone of the Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Sciences in Lucknow, Shah said BJP governments work for the development of the poorest people.

'Adityanath took Uttar Pradesh to top spot'

"For six years till 2019, I travelled a lot in Uttar Pradesh. Hence, I know the earlier Uttar Pradesh very well. There was an atmosphere of fear in western Uttar Pradesh because of which people were leaving the area, women felt unsafe, the land mafia was grabbing the land of the poor people, incidents of firing in broad daylight and riots were rampant, Shah said.

In 2017, the BJP promised that we will make Uttar Pradesh a developed state and also revamp its law and order. Today in 2021, I can say with pride that Yogi Adityanath and his team have taken UP to the top spot in terms of law and order, he added.

Shah said, BJP governments do not work on the basis of caste, families, or for the people who are close to them. The BJP governments work for the development of the poorest person and to revamp law and order.

Adityanath along with the Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma were present at the event.

Terming the chief minister as yashasvi (glorious) and safal (successful), Shah credited him for effectively implementing development and welfare schemes in the state.

"Today, in 44 development schemes, UP is on the top spot in the country. Making schemes is very easy, but implementing them, removing the intermediaries, and ensuring the benefits reach the beneficiaries without any bribe is very tough," he said.

'Uttar Pradesh's economy grew two-fold'

"Uttar Pradesh has made developments in every sector -- be it industrial investment, successful implementation of schemes, law and order, loan waiver and purchasing crops of poor farmers, sending money directly to the account of farmers, making toilets in houses, giving homes to the homeless, giving gas cylinders to 1.47 crore households among others," Shah said.

"In every sector, Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath has done very good work. The economy of the state grew from Rs 11 lakh crore to Rs 22 lakh crore in four years, and has become number two in the country," he added.

Shah also praised the Uttar Pradesh government for its management of the COVID-19 pandemic, and highlighted that the maximum vaccinations and tests were done in the state.

"Under the leadership of Modi ji, the BJP governments are working towards public welfare with sensitivity, and Uttar Pradesh is ahead of all. I believe that for this transformation, the great public of Uttar Pradesh had given an opportunity to the BJP to administer by giving more than 300 seats, he said.

We had promised that the government will not be for a particular caste or family, it will be for everyone. And, today, I can say that we have moved ahead significantly," Shah said.

'BJP will return to power in UP with vast majority'

Hitting out at the Opposition, Shah said the number of leaders who become active only after elections are announced, is the highest in Uttar Pradesh.

"They were not seen during the floods or COVID-19 crisis. At the time, when it was needed to waive off the loans of farmers, they were busy in mauj-masti (fun and frolic). They wear new clothes at the time of elections and come out," he said.

Those who are dreaming (of winning the election) should brace themselves for another huge defeat. The BJP is going to form the government with a huge majority," he added.

Attacking Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Shah said, "Owing to the prevailing law and order at the time of Akhilesh Yadav's rule, the investors' meet had to be held outside Uttar Pradesh in Delhi.

'Police should move in direction of just action'

The home minister also said that policing had changed over the years with the advent of problems related to fake currency, cybercrime, narco terrorism etc. "The police force needs to be better trained and we need a special manpower for investigations," he said.

Shah further pointed out that police is blamed for either inaction or extreme action. "The police need to focus on just action," he added.

"I often say that police get defamed due to two reasons: one is no action, and the second is extreme action. No action is not right as indolence cannot rectify the law and order system. And extreme is also not correct as it triggers reaction. So, the police should come out of no action and extreme action, and move in the direction of just action," he said.

Shah said the institute along with the National Forensic Sciences University in Gandhinagar will help the police move ahead in the direction of natural action.

