Amit Shah Holds All-Party Meeting Over COVID-19 Situation in Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held an all-party meeting on Monday, 15 June, to discuss the coronavirus crisis in Delhi.



AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi Congress President Anil Kumar Chaudhary participated in the meeting at the Ministry of Home Affairs.





The national capital has recorded 38,958 COVID-19 cases, of which 14,945 have recovered and 1,271 deaths have been reported as on 15 June 12pm.



In the all-party meet, Congress demanded that the fourth-year medical students be used as non-permanent resident doctors while fourth-year students of Bachelor of Pharmacy or Nursing are accommodated as health workers, due to the crunch in healthcare staff in the capital, sources told ANI.





The Opposition even demanded that COVID-19 testing be provided to all since “everyone has a right to it”.



“Congress has also demanded that Rs 10,000 be paid to every family whose member is infected or in containment zone,” sources told ANI.





Delhi Congress chief Anil Kumar had said on Sunday that he will be proposing suggestions made by common people before the home ministry.

Delhi: AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi Congress President Anil Kumar Chaudhary, arrive at Ministry of Home Affairs for the all-party meet, to be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, over management of COVID-19 situation. pic.twitter.com/rSUqubEyk6 — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2020

“It was a very fruitful meeting. Centre and Delhi government will work together against COVID-19,” said Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain after a meeting with Amit Shah, Delhi chief minister, Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Mayors of Delhi to address coronavirus preparations in Delhi.

