Amit Shah hails SC ruling on triple talaq

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) BJP President Amit Shah on Tuesday hailed the Supreme Court ruling on triple talaq as "historic" and said it was a victory for Muslim women and their right to live with dignity.

"I welcome this historical decision... This judgement is not about anyone's victory or defeat. This is the victory of basic Constitutional rights of Muslim women and their right to live with equality," Shah said in a statement.

Shah said that by declaring triple talaq as "unconstitutional", the Supreme Court had given crores of Muslim women the right to live with self respect.

"It is the beginning of new era for the Muslim women to live with self respect and equality. The BJP welcomes the rights given to the Muslim women and sees it as a step forward towards a new India," he said.

He hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government for effectively presenting the case of Muslim women in the apex court.

