Amit Shah expresses anguish, offers condolences to bereaved families in Bhiwandi building collapse

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah has expressed his anguish and offered condolences to families bereaved in Monday's building collapse incident in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi.

"Anguished to learn about the tragic collapse of a building in Bhiwandi, Thane (Maharashtra). @NDRFHQ is already on the ground and is assisting with the rescue operations. My deepest condolences are with the bereaved families, praying for the speedy recovery of those injured," Amit Shah said in a tweet today.

Meanwhile, the Director-General (DG), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said that one more individual, a 19-year-old youth, has been rescued alive from the site of the collapse and that the operations will continue as it is likely that more people are still trapped in the debris.

At least 10 people were killed after a three-storey building collapsed in Patel Compound area here.

The incident happened at around 3:40 am. Five people were also injured in the incident. According to the NDRF, the estimated number of people trapped at the site is between 25 to 30.

"As many as 20 people were rescued by the locals," the NDRF had said earlier. (ANI)

