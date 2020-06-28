Amit Shah disagrees with Sisodia, says Delhi will not have 5.5 lakh cases by July end

New Delhi, June 28 (ANI): On June 28, in an exclusive interview with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Asian New International (ANI) Editor Smita Prakash held conversation on several key issues amid COVID-19 situation in the country. “Let me make it clear. Under PM Modi's leadership, India is going to win both the battles,” said Home Minister Amit Shah to ANI on the fight against COVID19 and the tensions on the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh. On situation in coronavirus situation in Delhi Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that remarks made by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in early June about the national capital reaching 5.5 lakh COVID-19 cases by the end of July had created ‘fear’ among people and he expressed confidence that the stage will not be reached."Around the second week of June, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that by July 31 there will be 5.50 lakh persons infected with the virus. He said that there will be no place left, no beds left and the situation will be difficult. This created a lot of fear in the minds of people in Delhi. His estimate was based on figures. I do not want to go into whether estimate was right or wrong. But a situation of fear arose and some people started mulling an exodus (out of Delhi)," said Amit Shah. In an interview with ANI that was limited to the Centre and Delhi Government's efforts to curb the spread of the Coronavirus in the nation's capital, Home Minister Amit Shah said a series of steps had been taken to contain the virus and multi-agency meetings had been held to improve coordination at various levels.