Amit Shah, CM Shivraj Chouhan offer prayers at Mahakal Temple

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday offered prayers at the famous Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. One of the renowned temples in holy city, the temple also known as 'Mahakal Temple', is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas in India. The lingam at the Mahakala is believed to be swayambhu (born of itself) deriving currents of power shakti) from within itself as against the other images and lingams which are ritually established and invested with mantra-shakti. During his visit in the holy city today, Shah also met RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat at Madhav Seva Nyas Bhawan.