Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the 'Shabad Anahad Kirtan' programme in the national capital on October 12. The programme was organised by Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) in Delhi. The event took place at India Gate lawn. President of DSGMC Manjinder Singh Sirsa was also present on the occasion. Large number of people marked their presence to attend several cultural event at the 'Shabad Anahad Kirtan' programme.