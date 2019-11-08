Amit Shah attends 10th SCO meet on urban earthquake in Delhi
Union Minister for Home Affairs, Amit Shah attended the 10th meeting of Heads of Authorities of Member States of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Delhi. While addressing the gathering, Amit Shah said, "India is committed to enhance cooperation in disaster management globally." A four-day joint exercise on urban earthquake search and rescue of the member nations of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, organised by NDRF, concluded on November 08 in New Delhi.