Amit Shah Attacks Cong, Asks Why it Still Has ‘Emergency Mindset’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has launched a fresh salvo against the Congress leadership, this time by writing on social media that, “On this day, 45 years ago one family’s greed for power led to the imposition of the Emergency”.

The home minister added that, “...Overnight the nation was turned into a prison. The press, courts, free speech...all were trampled over. Atrocities were committed on the poor and downtrodden.”

On 25 June 1975, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had declared emergency. Shah further wrote that back then “The interests of one family prevailed over party interests and national interests. This sorry state of affairs thrives in today’s Congress too!”

Due to efforts of lakhs of people, the Emergency was lifted. Democracy was restored in India but it remained absent in the Congress. The interests of one family prevailed over party interests and national interests. This sorry state of affairs thrives in today’s Congress too! — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 25, 2020

Referring to the Congress’ decision to remove Sanjay Jha as the AICC spokesperson, Amit Shah wrote, “During the recent CWC meet, senior members and younger members raised a few issues. But, they were shouted down. A party spokesperson was unceremoniously sacked. The sad truth is – leaders are feeling suffocated in Congress.”

Amit Shah then wrote that the Congress needs to ask itself, “Why does the Emergency mindset remain?”

Also Read: ‘Has China Occupied Indian Land?’ Says Rahul Gandhi, BJP Hits Back

As one of India’s opposition parties, Congress needs to ask itself:



Why does the Emergency mindset remain?



Why are leaders who don’t belong to 1 dynasty unable to speak up?



Why are leaders getting frustrated in Congress?



Else, their disconnect with people will keep widening.















— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 25, 2020

Amit Shah’s attack on the Congress leadership comes at a time when the two parties have been exchanging war of words over the government’s handling of the India-China standoff. Over the last two weeks, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and BJP Chief JP Nadda have been exchanging barbs over the Centre’s strategy on dealing with China.

JP had earlier tweeted, “One ‘royal’ dynasty and their ‘loyal’ courtiers have grand delusions of the Opposition being about one dynasty. A dynast throws tantrums and his courtiers peddle that fake narrative. Latest one relates to the the Opposition asking questions to the government.”

Also Read: ‘Rejected and Ejected Dynasty,’ Says JP Nadda Attacking Congress

. Read more on Politics by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouRSS & BJP’s Nehru-Netaji ‘Cosplay’: Irony Dies a Thousand Deaths . Read more on Politics by The Quint.