Amit Shah should apologise to people for communal remark: Mehbooba Mufti

While addressing mediapersons on Amit Shah's statement 'We will ensure implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in country. We will remove every single infiltrator from country except Buddhist, Hindus and Sikhs' former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said, "Language being used by Amit Shah and his men for votes in this election is not right. India is a secular country. JammuandKashmir had decided to join India keeping in mind its secular culture. I think Amit Shah should apologise to people of this country because the foundation of this country has been laid on secularism. It's not only for Hindu, Sikh or Muslim, the country is for everyone"