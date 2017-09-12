Amit Shah accuses Bengal of misusing central fund, says Mamata has to answer

Kolkata, Sep 12 (IANS) Accusing the West Bengal government of misusing the funds provided by the Central government, BJP President Amit Shah on Tuesday demanded an answer from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on where all the money went.

"The BJP government has done a lot for Bengal. The grant to the state has been increased from Rs 1,32,783 crore during the time of Congress at the centre to Rs 3,59,406 crore under the Narendra Modi government. We have been sending the grant but I want to ask Mamata Banerjee about who would give an answer about where did the money go?" Shah asked at a meeting with intellectuals here.

"Mamata Banerjee has to answer what happened to all the money. Why does Bengal have no progress in employment, literacy, industrial development or in supply of pure drinking water. All the money is being eaten up by the syndicate," he alleged.

Shah said the present central government has significantly increased the aid to Bengal in the segments of central taxes and local bodies grant but there has been no visible development in the state.

"Apart from the grants, we have also provided Rs 24,705 crore under various central schemes, Rs 29,000 crore in 'Mudra loan scheme', and Rs 21,345 crore rupees from the e-auction of mines," he said.

Claiming that the BJP has successfully ended politics of religion, appeasement and dynasty from the country, Shah claimed Bengal is still an exception in this regard.

He referred to the state government's decision barring Durga Puja immersion for a day due to Muharram rallies, and said it is 'sad' that the Hindus are being stopped from observing their own rituals.

"There are many states in India where rallies of two different religions are taken out simultaneously. So why is Bengal being made an exception. Why does people have to go to the court for the immersion of Goddess Durga?" he asked.

Accusing the state government of appeasing a certain community solely with an eye on the vote bank, Shah claimed that the BJP would rid Bengal of appeasement politics if it was given a chance to form the government.

