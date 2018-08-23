Amit Sadh excited about 'India Strikes-10 Days'

Mumbai, Aug 23 (IANS) Actor Amit Sadh has been roped in for military drama series "India Strikes-10 Days", based on the 2016 Uri terror attack.

Amit will be seen as the main lead Major Tango, and says he is excited to take on the challenging role.

Applause Entertainment, the content studio from the Aditya Birla Group, on Thursday announced the cast of the web series with show runner Samar Khan of Irada Entertainment also on board.

"I am excited to get associated with Applause Entertainment on a thrilling series based on a real mission which is one of the most challenging roles I have done so far," Amit said in a statement.

"My character offers scope to display a fresh side of me as an actor -- Major Tango is someone that has many shades to him -- bravery, a host of emotions, and everything in between," he added.

"India Strikes-10 Days" is based on the first chapter from Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh's book "India's Most Fearless".

In 2016, a terror attack at an army base in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri killed 17 soldiers. The Indian Army retaliated with surgical strikes 11 days later.

Khan says the series "brings together an experienced and passionate team focused on creating a series that captures a powerful moment which will get audiences involved".

Sameer Nair, CEO Applause Entertainment said: "'India Strikes-10 Days' highlights the role of our security forces in protecting our country and people."

The series is being directed by Raj Acharya. Harmanjit Singha, Sudeep Nigam, Abhishek Chaterjee, Aadhar Khurana are the team of writers who have scripted this ten-part thriller.

Talking about the story, Acharya said: "I found the mission and its treatment by our writers very compelling. I look forward to developing and shooting this series. We want to tell our audiences this true story through an intense narrative and transport them into a world of drama and emotions."

The team of "India Strikes-10 Days" will soon start filming in Mumbai and Kashmir, and the show is expected to stream early next year.

