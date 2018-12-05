Amit Sadh beefs up for 'India Strikes - 10 Days'

Mumbai, Dec 5 (IANS) Actor Amit Sadh has gained weight for the role of Major Tango in military drama series "India Strikes - 10 Days".

Rakesh Udiyar, who trained Aamir Khan for "Dangal" and Salman Khan for "Sultan", worked with Amit for Applause Entertainment's "India Strikes-10 Days". The series is based on the 2016 Uri terror attack and its aftermath.

"Major Tango is someone that has many shades to him -- bravery, a host of emotions, and everything in between. When I got to know about this role, it got me extremely energised and I wanted to put my best self forward, so I decided to undergo the physical transformation," Amit said in a statement.

"I studied in an army school, so for my entire life I have been trained with a lot of discipline. It was a conscious decision trying to show the physicality and the strength the Special Forces have. I was 72 kg when I was offered this role and now I am 90," he added.

The actor says he got great guidance from his trainer.

"He has pushed me for this change," he said.

"I feel privileged that I could go through this process of training and becoming Tango. For me the first aspect, when I started building the character is its physicality. I have seen this drastic transformation in me for the first time," added Amit.

While undergoing training, Amit had to struggle with hormonal and emotional imbalances.

"There are days when you have bad sessions and it makes you really snappy and upset. Even I went through those times when I went through a lot of mood swings, days when I went back home thinking if all my efforts are worth it. This is something scientific and natural but I wanted to fight it so I went to my next gym session and worked harder. I went back to that boiled fish and broccoli and said I'm blessed to eat this. It's all for the greater cause.

"Eventually we work hard, put extra hours, train and become the character we were initially excited about."

"India Strikes - 10 Days" is based on the first chapter from Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh's book "India's Most Fearless". In 2016, a terror attack at an army base in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri killed 17 soldiers. The Indian Army retaliated with surgical strikes 11 days later.

