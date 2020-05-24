Amit Panghal Says Boxing Camp Date Not Confirmed, Says 'Will Be Held If Situation Permits'

Boxer Amit Panghal said that he will have no worries going to the national camp that the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) is planning to hold in June at the National Institute of Sport (NIS) in Patiala. But the pugilist said that no specific date has been decided on as yet.

The BFI had earlier taken the decision to hold the camp following a video conference between officials of the federation, coaches and boxers including 2019 World Championships silver medallist Panghal and six-time World Champion Mary Kom on Saturday.

"It's not compulsory because according to the way things are right now, it will be a problem for many of us to get there," Panghal told IANS on Sunday. "So what was decided was that if the situation permits, then only the camp will be held. It is not confirmed yet."

Mary had stated earlier on Saturday that she is currently not thinking of resuming training amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, Panghal said that she was fine with attending the camp if necessary precautions are taken.

"Everyone agreed, including Mary Kom, that if social distancing norms are adhered to and there is no contact training, then we will attend the camp," he said.

"See, it has been a long time now. We have to improve our skills and even though we will be doing almost the same there as we are doing here, we will be doing it in the presence of coaches which is always better."

Panghal said that he himself will go for the camp if it is held. "There will be no contact training as of now if the camp is held. There will be one person in each room and there will be absolutely no contact. This has been told to us very clearly.

"If the camp is happening, I will go. I think at the camp I get to train much better."

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) in its Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the resumption of training in camps has designated boxing as a full contact sport which means that only individual training will be allowed.

"Selective training activities may be performed by athletes individually without engaging in physical combat with other athletes and utilizing alternative practice equipment like punching/kicking bags, slam balls, choke dummies etc. Distancing norms of minimum 2 metres," said SAI in its SOP.