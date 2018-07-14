Amit Mehra to represent India at The Men Universe 2018-19

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Actor-model Amit Mehra, who was raised in the national capital, is set to represent India at 11th edition of The Men Universe 2018-19 in the Dominican Republic.

Men Universe India is an initiative taken by TSS Agency India to search for the country's Perfect Man who will represent India at the very prestigious Men Universe Model 2018 Pageant (formerly known as Mister Universe).

Mehra has been selected by Robert Flores, the founder of Men Universe pageant and an international jury in alliance with Shikhar Sidharth, National Director India for Men Universe Model.

Mehra started his modeling career with some of the big names of this industry. He has worked in print ads and campaigns for domestic as well as international companies. Some of the big names he worked with are; Radisson Airtel, Thums Up, TATA, and Park Avenue.

Kiran Gill was the first Indian ever to participate in the first edition of Mister Universe model held in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on March 12, 2008.

"Amit (Mehra) is a talented boy and he is very confident competing with 43 countries at the pageant. We wish him good luck in his future endeavors," said Sidharth.

