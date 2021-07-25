Amit Malviya questions Kejriwal government over vaccination and oxygen plants

Delhi News: India has been suffering from a shortage of vaccines due to various reasons, especially in the national capital. Blaming Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, BJP leader Amit Malviya Tweeted and said that " You wanted the freedom to procure vaccine. You were given the option. As per RTI, when people were dying in Delhi due to lack of oxygen, Arvind Kejriwal spent approx 71 lakh per day on self-promotion, which is a whopping 63.86 crore between Apr-Jun 2021. How many oxygen plants or beds could have been arranged for the same? How many lives were saved?

