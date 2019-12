Bollywood celebrities and other known personalities attended the book launch of the noted lyricist Amit Khanna. The book 'Words Sounds Images: A History of Media and Entertainment in India' was released on December 13 in Delhi. Javed Akhtar, Jaya Bachchan reached at the event. Several other dignitaries including Rajat Sharma, Smita Prakash and Prasoon Joshi also attended the book launch.