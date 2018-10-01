Amit can't wait to shoot with Neeraj Kabi, Darshan Kumar

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Actor Amit Sadh says he cannot wait to start shooting with Neeraj Kabi, Darshan Kumar, Vikram Gokhale and Madhurima Tuli for the military drama series "India Strikes-10 Days", based on the events in the wake of the 2016 Uri terror attack.

Amit on Monday welcomed all the cast members and tweeted: "A warm welcome to all my co-actors on 'India Strikes 10-Days'. I just cannot wait to start doing my scenes with you guys. So privileged to have these wonderful people with me on this series. Darshan Kumar, Madhurima Tuli, Neeraj Kabi, Arif Zakaria and Vikram Gokhale."

Based on the book "India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes" by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh, the series features Amit in the lead role as Major Tango. Samar Khan is the showrunner, and Raj Acharya is directing the series, which is set to be filmed in Mumbai and Kashmir.

The Indian Army conducted surgical strikes on the intervening night of September 28-29, 2016, eleven days after terrorists from Pakistan attacked a military base in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir leaving 18 Indian soldiers dead.

