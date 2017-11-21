Amiens crush Lille in rescheduled Ligue 1 match

Paris, Nov 21 (IANS) Amiens showed determination to bounce back in their 3-0 home victory over Lille in a rescheduled 8th round of action in the Ligue 1 football championship.

Harrison Manzala on Monday fired a brace in either half of the match, before Moussa Konate's goal with five minutes remaining set it 3-0.

The match late in September was interrupted in the first half, and later postponed, after the barrier of the visiting fans stand collapsed at the Stade de la Licorne, leaving more than 20 fans injured, reports Xinhua news agency.

After their stadium was cleared to host future matches, Amiens held defending champions Monaco 1-1 at home three days ago, which undoubtedly gave them a huge boost.

Remaining unbeaten in the past five league matches, Amiens climbed from 19th to 12th, while Lille, under the guidance of Argentine coach Marcelo Bielsa, have replaced Amiens on the second-to-bottom position in the 20-team league.

