07 Sep 2020: Amid tussle with Sena, HM grants Y+ security to Kangana

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, whose war-of-words with Shiv Sena, the party governing Maharashtra, has grabbed national headlines, will be given Y-plus category security, reports said on Monday.

Ecstatic after the latest development, Kangana expressed gratitude towards Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying that he honored her self-respect.

Earlier, the BJP government in Himachal Pradesh, where she is staying currently, also gave her police protection.

Looking back: Context: Raut's words evoked a sharp response from Kangana

Kangana has been slamming the Maharashtra government, Bollywood's "A-team," and the Mumbai Police since Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise on June 14. His death became the most sensational news story of India with agencies like CBI, NCB, and ED probing the matter.

As she continued questioning Mumbai Police over the botched-up investigation, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut "advised" her against returning to the Maharashtra capital.

Fact: Request Kangana to not return to Mumbai: Raut

"We kindly request her (Kangana) not to come to Mumbai. This is nothing but an insult to Mumbai Police. The Home Ministry should take action over it," the firebrand politician had written in the party mouthpiece Saamana last week.

Response: Why Mumbai feels like PoK, asked Kangana

Responding to Raut in an equally ferocious manner, Kangana tweeted, "Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir? (sic)"

She also announced she would return to Mumbai on September 9.

What happened: After Kangana shot back, Raut took the discourse lower

The fact that Kangana used Mumbai and PoK in the same sentence sparked massive outrage on social media, with many opining that she was thankless towards the city which made her a major Bollywood star.

Hopping on the bandwagon, Raut called Kangana a "har*****r ladki" in an interview with a news channel.

His unacceptable remark drew flak from all quarters.

Threat: Sena's women members will slap Kangana, claimed politician

Meanwhile, the controversy donned newer tones when Sena's Pratap Sarnaik said that the party's women members won't spare Kangana if she sets foot in Mumbai.

"If she comes here then our women members will not leave without slapping her. I will demand Kangana to be booked for sedition for comparing Mumbai to PoK," he said.

Some angry Sena members also protested on streets against Kangana.

Details: Thereafter, NCW Chief demanded Sena member's arrest

Taking suo motu cognizance of the threat issued to Kangana, NCW Chief Rekha Sharma demanded Sarnaik's arrest last week.

But that's not it. Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur also supported Kangana in this tussle, announcing that she will be given security.

On Sunday, he disclosed that the actor's father and sister spoke to him and expressed concern about her well-being.

Fact: Directed DGP to provide security to Kangana: Thakur

"The Director-General of Police has been directed in this regard and she will be provided security here. We are discussing what can be done to provide security to her outside the state as she is leaving for Mumbai on September 9," Thakur told ANI.

