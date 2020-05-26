Amid Tensions, China Makes Soft Power With Tagore & Jackie Chan

On 19 May, The Chinese Foreign Ministry, in a statement, accused India of “obstructing normal patrols and operations of Chinese border troops” in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley. The Chinese media simultaneously alleged that India has built fortifications along the border to obstruct Chinese border patrolling.

On the same day, Sun Weidong, Chinese Ambassador to India, tweeted a video of actor Jackie Chan on his official handle.

“We are all facing a very difficult time right now. We should stay positive,” says Chan in the video, addressing his message to Indians.

One could be forgiven for thinking that the beloved action star could be referring to simmering tension between Indian and Chinese troops along the LAC in Ladakh, Uttarakhand and Sikkim.

Chan’s video, however, is simply a 37-second long message wishing Indians all the best in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Indian Army and PLA soldiers face-off along Pangong Tso, Galwan Nalah and Demchok sectors, Weidong’s outreach efforts have invoked actor Irrfan Khan, Rabindranath Tagore, higher education opportunities and the need for cooperation in battling coronavirus.

On 29 April, the ambassador condoled the death of actor Irrfan Khan. Describing him as “a well-know and beloved Indian actor in China,” Weidong wrote he was saddened to hear about the actor’s passing.

Saddened to hear about the passing of Mr.Irrfan Khan,a well-know and beloved Indian actor in China. My deep condolences to his family & admirers. May his soul rest in peace. His excellent performance will always be in our memories. pic.twitter.com/nSl2K4umLt — Sun Weidong (@China_Amb_India) April 29, 2020

On 11 May, he retweeted a video posted by Chinese national English daily Global Times. The post celebrates India-China cultural ties through Rabindranath Tagore’s birth anniversary. Tagore had visited China twice, in 1924 and 1928.

Just two days prior, on 9 May, Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in a fistfight on Saturday at Naku La in north Sikkim, which resulted in injuries to several soldiers on both sides.

The skirmish was marked by a young Indian Army lieutenant punching a Chinese PLA major on his nose, at Muguthang, sending blood oozing from his nose. Some felt the action could provoke a bigger spat.

Chinese, #Indian artists and scholars celebrate #RabindranathTagore's 159th birthday with a short film #Gitanjali, an ensemble of poetry, song, music, dance and art. https://t.co/Lyt9Ri6un1 pic.twitter.com/PcjEU8L4M6 — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) May 11, 2020

While tensions continued to brew along Ladakh and Sikkim, a separate theatre of action – the coronavirus pandemic – one again reared its head.

Weidong tweeted an interview he gave to a television channel where he stressed on the enhanced cooperation between the two countries since the outbreak of the pandemic. He also denied allegations of faulty PPE kits supplied to India.

President #XiJinping advocates building a community with a shared future for mankind. PM #Modi stresses "World is One Family". If #China & #India fight together to defeat the virus, it would be of great significance to safeguard global public health & our ultimate victory. pic.twitter.com/OVrdwpOCfR — Sun Weidong (@China_Amb_India) May 14, 2020

Three days later, on 17 May, the Chinese ambassador, commemorating 70 years of Indo-Chinese diplomatic ties, once again stressed on the need for increased cooperation between the two nuclear powers.

“On 70th anniversary of our diplomatic ties, we must win this battle against #COVID19 together & build a community with a shared future for mankind,” the tweet said.

As neighbors, friends & partners, #China & #India share the same feelings & face the common task at this difficult time. On 70th anniversary of our diplomatic ties, we must win this battle against #COVID19 together & build a community with a shared future for mankind. pic.twitter.com/QVImUDideL — Sun Weidong (@China_Amb_India) May 17, 2020

“Jia You Yindu! Come on India!”, read Weidong’s 19 May tweet featuring a video of action star Jackie Chan. The tweet notched up over 1,200 likes.

Many Indian Twitter users, however, were quick to comment on the apparent duality of Chinese engagement with India.