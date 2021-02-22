



Amid soaring fuel prices, government body suggests using cow-dung CNG

India's national cow commission has suggested the use of cow dung-based compressed natural gas (CNG) as a cheaper and indigenous fuel.

The commission, called the Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog or RKA, has also encouraged "cow entrepreneurship" through bull semen banks, cow tourism, etc.

The suggestions were made in a document uploaded to RKA's website for the "cow science examination" on February 25.

Details: 'Biogas used as fuel for long'

"The cow entrepreneurship concept got discussed in many of RKA's webinars," the document stated, "Many entrepreneurs across the globe have started exploring these evergreen possibilities utilizing new-age technology with age-old wisdom."

"Biogas has been used for a long time as fuel. They are filled in cylinders and could be used for cooking. The energy from cow dung could also be used in transportation."

Biofuel: RKA envisions pumps for cow dung CNG

The RKA suggested generating cow dung-based fuel on a bigger scale, which could then progress to the establishment of CNG pumps for cheaper, made-in-India energy.

In Delhi, petrol prices have reached Rs. 89.29 a liter, while diesel is priced at Rs. 79.70 a liter. In regions such as Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, the prices have already breached the Rs. 100-mark.

Other suggestions: RKA pitches bull semen banks, encourages cow tourism

Among other suggestions, the RKA pitched the idea of semen banks for bulls.

The commission highlighted that cow rearers and entrepreneurs prefer high-quality pedigree bulls and end up paying a hefty sum to procure the animals.

Separately, it also discussed "cow hugging" for health benefits.

It further mentioned that "cow tourism" was becoming increasingly popular in India.

Quote: 'Cow-related spots attracting tourists'

The document said, "A place where economic, health, environmental benefits of cows is to be showcased. In Rajasthan, there are guest houses with walls, floors made up of cow dung. Only organic foods are served."

"Such spots are attracting foreigners, who, after spending some days, return rejuvenated. The sky is the limit for creative business ideas in this segment," it added.