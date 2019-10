It's that time of the year when Durga pandals are set up all over India and people seek blessings from Druga Maa. Bollywood celebrities too are fond of this time. From Rani Mukherjee to Kajol, celebrities were spotted at a Durga Pabdal to seek blessings. Amid 'The Sky Is Pink' promotions, Priyanka Chopra Jonas managed time to visit a Durga Pandal. She donned a white kurta with floral embroidery and palazzos.