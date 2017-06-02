Amid rumours of rift, Anil Kumble gives throwdowns to Virat Kohli during practice session in Birmingham

There have been strong rumours that there is a major rift between the captain and the coach which has led to Kumble’s contract not getting extended after the Champions Trophy.

Anil Kumble gave throwdowns to Virat Kohli during an indoor practice session in Birmingham. This is contrary to an earlier media report which suggested that Kohli walked out of practice at the sight of Kumble. There have been strong rumours that there is a major rift between the captain and the coach which has led to Kumble’s contract not getting extended after the Champions Trophy.

Even if there was any discomfort between the reportedly ‘warring duo’, it was not evident in their body language during the session. After playing some drives, Kohli tried to play some shots square off the wicket. Kumble spent close to a good 20 minutes before he went to the second net.

There, it was Yuvraj Singh, who was being given throwdowns by batting coach Sanjay Bangar. Once Kumble was done with his drill, he and Bangar swapped nets. Recovering from viral fever, Yuvraj didn’t play in the two practice games and will be keen to get a good hit before the big-ticket Pakistan match on Sunday.

In another net, Rohit Sharma was facing throwdowns from none other than former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and specialist ‘Raghavendra’. Meanwhile, it has been learnt that former India captain Sourav Ganguly did not meet the players as was reported in a section of the media. (with wires inputs)