Amid Rising Number of Covid Cases, 55 Lakh Vaccinated in Kerala, Highest Single Day Vaccination

Kerala vaccinated 5.5 lakh people on Friday, the biggest number of individuals immunised in a single day in the state.

This comes as the number of covid cases in the state continues to rise. A six-member central delegation, led by NCDC Director Dr S K Singh, is in the state to assess the situation.

On Friday, the state received another 2.5 lakh doses of vaccination.

The vaccine was given to 4.91 lakh persons on July 24.

Health Minister Veena George stated that if additional vaccination doses are made available by the centre, they will be able to vaccinate individuals in large numbers on a regular basis.

In Kerala, 1,38,07,878 people have been vaccinated with the first dosage, with 59,68,549 receiving the second dose.

According to the expected population of Kerala, 39.3 percent have received the first dose and 17% received the second. This is a significant increase over the national average.

