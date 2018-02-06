Amid 'Pad Man' promotions, Akshay Kumar lands with 'Gold'

Just when you were getting excited to watch 'Pad Man' this week, Bollywood Khiladi Akshay Kumar gave you more reasons to love him. The first teaser of 'Gold' landed and this is a film that will give you goosebumps. The film will release on August 15, 2018. Akshay Kumar portrays former Hockey coach, Balbir Singh, and the fictional tale is set on the backdrop of India's historic Olympic win in 1948, right after independence. The film is also an excellent opportunity for Mouni Roy, Gauhar Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, who seem to have found 'Gold' in a film where Akshay Kumar has the lead. In 2007, Shah Rukh Khan's 'Chak De India' had stirred his fans. Although he was surrounded by more than 11 women, the King of Romance remained undeterred coach who wouldn't accept seduction as a price to lose the Women's Hockey Champion. So, Kabir Khan or Balbir Singh? Who would be the better coach? The 2018, Independence Day will answer.