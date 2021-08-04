Amid Landslide Danger, Raigarh Man Rushes Home to Collect Phone, Cash as 29 People Wait for Him. All Die

Twenty-nine people from Maharashtra’s Mahad lost their lives waiting for a fellow villager who had rushed his home to get some cash and phone amid landslide scare. The 29 people were killed under a landslide while waiting for the man in the Raigarh district, a survivor of the tragedy later revealed.

Sachin Sanas, the survivor said spotted the group from Taliya village waiting for their neighbour who had gone to his home on July 22 to collect his belongings. Sanas then shouted to the people to move to a safe spot, Kisan Deshmukh, a retired policeman told Times of India.

Mahad Tehsil in Raigarh district was recently hit by a landslides where over 80 people were killed in landslides.

The people chose to wait for the man to return. Later, bodied of 30 people were found under the rubble following a landslide. The report added that a little farther, some notes of Rs 500 were found near the body of Sampat Pal who had rushed to collect the cash and the mobile.

Some others who had scurried out at the same place, about an hour earlier, survived before the landslide occurred.

A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) then trudged through the jungle path next day to reach the place. The NDRF team retrieved the cellphone besides the shredded currency notes. 25 bodies were recovered by the NDRF team along with local authorities till the next day.

A plan to resettle 60 families affected by the devastating July 22 landslide in Taliye in Raigad’s Mahad taluka is ready, Maharashtra Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde said on Sunday.

Shinde, who is leading a team from Thane district for relief work following several rain-related incidents in the area, also said Rs 50 lakh would be given for the repair of the Mahad sessions court building where flood water entered.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here