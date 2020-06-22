Amid India-Nepal spat over territory, China seeks to woo Bangladesh with massive tariff exemption, vows to help it deal with COVID-19

Amid India's stand-off with China over the Galwan Valley and its struggles to resolve its border dispute with Nepal, it appears that Beijing is making a move to woo Bangladesh, another old friend of New Delhi.

Barely a month after Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina and Chinese president Xi Jinping held a discussion to upgrade their bilateral relations during the COVID-19 pandemic, Bangladesh's ministry of foreign affairs announced that 97 percent of its products " an eye-popping number " would be exempted from Chinese tariffs starting 1 July.

And this is not the only overture Beijing has recently made towards Dhaka, which like Nepal, has traditionally enjoyed close cultural and economic ties with India.

Just yesterday, China vowed that Bangladesh would be a top priority should Beijing develop a coronavirus vaccine. "Of course, Bangladesh is our important friend and Bangladesh will surely get priority," Deputy Chief of Mission at the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka Hualong Yan was quoted as saying by The Daily Star. He added that Bangladesh and China were "working closely" to deal with the situation.

China bets big on Bangladesh

New Delhi has every reason to worry about Dhaka being weaned away. Bangladesh, a member of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which India has steadfastly refused to join, has seen an estimated $31 billion investment flow from China over the years, mainly in infrastructure and energy.

Beijing's investments in Bangladesh " including the construction of a six-km bridge across the Padma river (as the Ganga is known in the country) for around $3.7 billion and a $2.5 billion power plant at Payra near Dhaka " rank only behind its $60 billion investment in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

In 2015, China became Bangladesh's top trade partner, a position India had occupied for 40 years, and currently accounts for 34 percent of its total imports.

Worse, India's big brother attitude towards Bangladesh, which stands in stark contrast with China's model of "non-interference" bolstered by big spending, has led to deep resentment in the minds of ordinary citizens, as per a report in The Diplomat.

All of which surely hasn't escaped the attention of Hasina, who has already scheduled a visit to China in the first week of July, the first such trip to Beijing after her re-election. Hasina is also expected to press for the Bangladesh-China- India-Myanmar (BCIM) economic corridor which has failed to take off and which China has had an eye on reviving.

What further complicates matters is what occurred last year between India and Bangladesh when officials privately acknowledged a strain due to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Hasina referring to India-Bangladesh ties a 'shonali odhyay' (golden chapter).

"Bangladesh is India's best friend in the neighbourhood and remarks about pushing back infiltrators and lumping Bangladesh in the same league as Pakistan have generated a lot of worry among the public," a senior Bangladeshi official, speaking on condition of anonymity while referring to the CAA, told Hindustan Times.

Experts say India is right to be wary. As per a report in DW, Siegfried O Wolf, director of research at the South Asia Democratic Forum (SADF), a Brussels-based think-tank, says China's increasing influence in South Asia poses a massive challenge to New Delhi for both, political and security reasons.

"China has a port facility [Hambantota] in Sri Lanka, they have Gwadar [in Pakistan], they are building a port facility in Myanmar [Kyaukpyu] " this gives India the feeling of being surrounded by China. This is the military dimension of Indian concern," Wolf told DW.

He also cautioned that China might use investments to gain political influence. "So there is a threat for India that China might influence the government of Bangladesh." This influence may also have an economic dimension, Wolf added. "We have seen China driving out other countries from the market. For instance, it has become very difficult for French and German companies to get contracts in African countries."

India-Nepal spat deepens