Amid Graft Allegations, Brazil Scraps EUA Request for Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin

After Bharat Biotech informed Brazil about the termination of its pact with its partners in the South American country, Brazil scrapped the Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) request made by the Indian company for the jab.

This comes after the proposed clinical trials of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin were suspended, following the termination of the company’s agreement with its Brazilian partners.

The Collegiate Board of the National Health Surveillance Agency of Brazil, Anvisa, on Saturday, decided "to close the process that dealt with the temporary authorization of emergency use, on an experimental basis, of the Covaxin vaccine," news agency PTI reported.

Anvisa said in a statement, "The decision was taken after Anvisa was informed by the Indian company Bharat Biotech International Limited that the company Necessidade no longer has authorization to represent Bharat Biotech, manufacturer of Covaxin in Brazil.”

Bharat Biotech on 23 July informed that its MoU with Precisa Medicamentos and Envixia Pharmaceuticals LLC for Covaxin for the Brazilian market has ended.

The termination came in the backdrop of a controversy around the deal, involving the Brazilian Government for supply of 20 million doses of Covaxin. The deal has also attracted authorities in Brazil to investigate the matter.

While announcing the termination of its pact with its Brazilian partners, Bharat Biotech had said that it will continue to work diligently with Anvisa, to complete the regulatory approval process for Covaxin.

