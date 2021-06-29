Amid Forced Conversion Claims, Wedge Between J&K Sikhs and Muslims

For the past several days, members of the Sikh community in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), a minority in the Union Territory, have taken to the streets of Srinagar to protest the alleged forceful conversions of several young Sikh girls to Islam.

At the centre of the raging controversy are two young Sikh women and their interfaith marriages. They have so far rejected allegations that they were "held at gunpoint" and forcibly converted to Islam before their wedding to two Kashmiri Muslims.

An investigation by the J&K Police has also ruled out the use of force against 28-year-old Danmeet Singh Kaur and 26-year-old Manmeet Kaur. Both live in the capital, Srinagar, and have told the police that they got married of their own will.

However, protests have broken out in several parts of the Union Territory and the country against the alleged forced conversions of the two women, with Hindu right-wing groups and their allies raising the bogey of ‘love jihad’ while demanding a law against interfaith marriages in J&K.

'Threat to Life': The 'Conversions' of Danmeet and Manmeet

A few days ago, a selfie-video went viral on social media in Kashmir showing Danmeet saying that she had left home on 6 June and informed her family not to search for her. She claimed that she was ‘captured’ by police within hours and handed over to her parents.

Danmeet alleged that she was taken by her family to Jammu and then to Punjab where “several federations” met her and attempted to “brainwash” her into recording a video statement against her legal husband which she refused.

“Please stop playing politics over this issue. I am an adult and an educated girl. I know my rights and I can differentiate between what's right and wrong. I converted (to Islam) in 2012 and got married in (J&K) high court to my batch-mate Muzaffar in 2014,” she says in the video.

“I am an educated girl and I know my rights. I am not missing … but my life is under threat. They (federations) warned of getting me killed or targeting me in acid attacks,” she said.

Speaking to The Quint, Jagmohan Singh Raina, president of Kashmir-based All Party Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) said that Danmeet was produced by the J&K police before a court in Srinagar on Saturday, 26 June.

According to reports, hundreds of Sikh protesters had gathered outside the court premises to demand her release from police custody. It was only after the protesters refused to withdraw that the girl was handed over to her parents.

“Some people have made it an issue of (attack on Kashmiri) minorities but they are indulging in propaganda for political reasons. How can anyone be held at gunpoint in front of a judge?,” Danmeet says.

“Please don’t create trouble and sow (the seeds of) discord (between Kashmiri Sikhs and Muslims) in the name of religion,” she added.

Manmeet, meanwhile, has also knocked doors of the court and alleged that the police is also involved in the matter.

In a petition filed before the J&K High Court, Manmeet said that she is “well qualified and able to choose her life partner and take decisions as per her wish and choice.” She also said that she “out of her own will has converted from Sikh religion to Islam without any undue influence or coercion.”

According to her petition, Manmeet was married on 20 January this year and has a 'nikah nama' signed before witnesses, adding that the marriage has also been duly registered.

"The marriage of the petirioner has not gone well to the Pvt respondents and some other relatives of petitioner no 1, therefore, are causing constant threat to the life and liberty of the petitioners with the aid and assistance of the police authorities, therefore, causing great inconvenience to the petirioners to live their matrimonial life normally (sic)," the plea said.

However, in Manmeet's case, the controvery also erupted over her age difference with her "elderly" husband.

Use of Force Ruled Out

While the police have 'handed over' both the women to their parents, they have deposed before the courts that their conversion from Sikh religion to Islam was of their own will and “without any undue influence or coercion", the documents submitted in the court show.

“The speculation that the two women were forced to marry is all rubbish. They have deposed before the courts that their marriage was consensual but due to the sensitive nature of the case, we handed them over to their parents,” a senior police officer involved in the investigations said.

Asked why the law was being twisted since both the women are adults, another officer said: “Let the tempers cool down. They will be free to decide how they want to live and who they want to live with.”

However, the police arrested Manmeet's husband, a resident of Srinagar, on a complaint filed by her family.

Superintendent of J&K police, Mubasher Hussain, told The Quint that a case of abduction has been filed at Srinagar’s Khanyar police station in Manmeet's case.

“We have arrested the suspect and he is presently on police remand,” the SP said, adding that the case was lodged on the basis of the complaint of Manmeet’s parents.

Political Controversy Despite Women's Will

The issue has trigged a political storm in many parts of the country. A delegation of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) led by its president Manjinder Singh Sirsa, arrived in Srinagar on Sunday, 27 June and staged a protest in the city.

The delegation later met the Lieutenant Governor of J&K, Manoj Sinha, who “assured constituting a minority commission".

Sinha assured the delegation that “a law will be implemented to stop forcible conversions. The local Sikh community and representatives of the Sikh community are satisfied with the assurances given by Sinha ji," a DSGMC statement issued after the meeting said.

Sirsa also wrote to the Centre in this regard. "Union Home Minister Amit Shah also talked to us over the phone. He told us that he was monitoring the matter and assured that the perpetrators will be dealt with strongly and the law will take its own course,” he said in a press conference in Srinagar.

Former BJP ally and Shiromani Akali Dal President chief Sukhbir Singh Badal had also expressed shock over the alleged abduction and interfaith marriage of the Sikh women.

"Shocked to learn that our Sikh daughter Manmeet Kaur was kidnapped and forcibly married to an elderly man of a different community in Srinagar. Have asked DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa ji to immediately rush there and ensure justice is delivered to the victim family," SAD chief Badal tweeted.

On Sunday, National Sikh Front chairman Varinderjit Singh Jeet had also raised the issue, demanding “exemplary action against the accused". A letter was sent by Akal Takht Jathedar to the Centre, seeking action against such forced conversions, RP Singh, a BJP leader, had said.

“Same law should be enacted in Jammu and Kashmir to save young Sikh girls from (being converted at) gunpoint or allurement as in UP and MP. Similarly, many people in Punjab are being converted, especially in the Gurdaspur belt, by enticing them with money or favours," he said.

'Disturbing Communal Harmony'

As pressure from the Sikh community and several poltical outfits rises, APSCC President Jagmohan Singh Raina said that some “miscreants” are attempting to “disturb the communal harmony” in Kashmir.

“We (Kashmiri Sikhs and Muslims) have shared our joys and sorrows for decades. I am hearing disturbing reports of some Hindu right-wing activists arriving in Kashmir. They want to drive a communal wedge between us, but we won’t allow them to succeed,” he said.

Raina, however, claimed that the police didn’t allow Danmeet’s parents to be present while a judge was recording her statement on Saturday. “They were made to sign some papers. It was only after protesters raised slogans that she was handed to her parents,” Raina alleged.

A senior police officer, however, said there was no provision in the law that mandates the parents of the women to be present before the judge while their daughter was recording the statement.

Calls for Probe

Demanding an impartial probe, former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah said the authorities in Kashmir must “investigate the recent cause of tension and if anyone has broken the law, the case should be prosecuted and necessary punishment handed out".

“Any move to drive a wedge between Sikhs & Muslims in Kashmir will cause irreparable harm to J&K. The two communities have supported each other through thick & thin, having withstood countless attempts to damage age old relationships. I hope the authorities will move quickly (sic),” he tweeted.

Former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti tweeted: “Disturbed to hear reports about the incident involving two Sikh girls in Kashmir. Muslims & Sikhs in J&K have co-existed peacefully in the worst of times. Hope the investigative agencies swiftly get to the bottom of this issue.”

J&K’s grand Mufti, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam said there is “no place for forcible conversion in Islam".

“Sikhs are part and parcel of Kashmiri community and no one will be allowed to disrespect their faith in the Valley. Let there be an impartial enquiry into the matter,” he said.

Kashmir is known for maintaining communal harmony for years together and Sikhs are an important part of Kashmir’s age-old culture, ethos and communal brotherhood, he added.

