As Floods Ravage 15 Districts, IMD Predicts More Rainfall in Uttar Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert of light to moderate rainfall for many districts of Uttar Pradesh in the next 24 hours. An alert of heavy rainfall has been issued for the districts falling in western parts of the state. The prediction of rainfall has been issued when 15 districts of the state are facing flood. Rivers passing through districts in the state have been flowing above the danger mark.

Earlier in the day, the IMD predicted light rainfall in Muzaffarnagar, Khatauli, Baraut, Anupshahar, and Atrauli.

09-08-2021; 0810 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, Sonipat, Jhajjar, Kharkhoda (Haryana) Muzaffarnagar, Khatauli, Bagpat, Khekra, Baraut, Anupshahar, Atrauli, Amroha, Rampur, — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 9, 2021

On Sunday, a maximum of 6 cm of rainfall was recorded in Maurani of Lalitpur district. Due to the heavy rainfall in the state, 257 villages in 15 districts have drowned in floods. These districts are Badaun, Ballia, Ghazipur, Etawah, Auraiya, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Banda, Lakhimpur Kheri, Gonda, Prayagraj, Farrukhabad, Kanpur Dehat, Kaushambi, and Varanasi.

Prayagraj | Heavy rains have caused flood in the region with the residential area near the banks of rivers being partially submerged in water Over 500 houses have been submerged in water. Temporary shelters & food are not available poor people: Sibtain Rizvi,resident of JK Nagar pic.twitter.com/i1RoeB4e7N — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 9, 2021

All the major rivers in the state, including Ganga and Yamuna, are flowing above the danger mark.

Prayagraj | Rivers Ganga and Yamuna river flowing at 85.08m and 84.90m at Phaphamau pic.twitter.com/7All1ud44B — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 9, 2021

#WATCH | Jhansi: Water level of Betwa river rises due to incessant rainfall over the past week "Water is being released from Matatila, Sukma Dukma & Parichha dams. People have been warned not to go near the river. NDRF, SDRF teams have been alerted," says Andra Vamsi, DM, Jhansi pic.twitter.com/96VfI8mCvi — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 8, 2021

The rainfall continues to cause damage in various districts. Water has entered houses situated in low-lying areas.

#WATCH | A primary school got washed away following a rise in water level of Ghaghara river in Gonda, earlier today pic.twitter.com/6Jq7gPw0FZ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 8, 2021

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be conducting an aerial survey of flood-affected areas of Auraiya and Etawah districts today. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Minister Mahendra Singh conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Ballia district and held a meeting with officials over the situation on Sunday.

Currently, local administration and teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are continuing the rescue operation.

NDRF and other authorities involved in the rescue operations are shifting out people to safe locations and in relief camps set up by the government.

